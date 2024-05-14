Photo Release

May 14, 2024 SP Zubiri welcomes young Singaporean civil servants: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri welcomes young Singaporean civil servants at the Senate plenary hall Monday, May 13, 2024, hoping that they will have a productive visit in the country. Zubiri said the Singaporean delegation could hopefully “learn a great deal about the Senate's function and role in Philippine democracy.” The Senate chief commended Civil Service College of Singapore for providing the young leaders the opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the broader regional context by actually visiting neighboring countries like the Philippines. “Just last month, I received the Foreign Minister, Honorable Vivian Balakrishnan, and expressed our gratitude to him for upholding the strong friendship between the Philippines and Singapore. I am certain that your delegation's visit today will undoubtedly strengthen the bond of mutual trust and understanding between our two countries,” Zubiri said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)