Photo Release

May 14, 2024 Upholding security of tenure of displaced workers: Sen. Risa Hontiveros, during the period of amendments Monday, May 13, 2024, on House Bill No. 9805 which grants a franchise to Negros Electric Power Corp. (NEPC), proposes an amendment that will uphold the security of tenure of displaced workers of Central Negros Electric Cooperative, Inc. (CENECO). Hontiveros said the security of tenure is of greater value than the commitment of jobs by Congress. “I moved to insert a new sentence that shall ensure the security of tenure of CENECO employees as provided by law and relevant jurisprudence,” Hontiveros said. Sen. Grace Poe, sponsor of the bill, however, rejected the proposed amendment, saying Congress cannot impose a new arrangement to the new company, which is the NEPC. Poe said affected employees, nevertheless, will be given retirement and severance packages. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)