Photo Release

May 14, 2024 Amendments to SBN 2560: Sen. Mark Villar, chairperson of the Committee on Banks, Financial Institutions and Currencies, introduces amendments to Senate Bill No. 2560 as proposed by Senate President Pro-tempore Loren Legarda, Senators Francis “Chiz” Escudero and Win Gatchalian. During Monday’s plenary session, May 13, 2024, Villar thanked the senators, including Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva and the Senate secretariat. “I would like to thank our distinguished colleagues Sen. Chiz Escudero (and) Sen. Win Gatchalian for helping refine this important piece of legislation, as well as the assistance and guidance of the Senate secretariat, the office of the deputy secretary for legislation and the office of the Majority Leader Joel Villanueva,” Villar said. SBN 2560, or the Anti-Financial Account Scamming Act (AFASA), is designed to address problems of online fraud. It aims to preserve the trust of the public in online and digital finance transactions and boosts further the digital trade by providing not only the appropriate sanctions but also the authority and power to concerned government agencies to prevent fraud. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)