Photo Release

May 14, 2024 Establishing archipelagic sea lanes: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino sponsors Senate Bill No. 2665 or the Philippine Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act, authorizing the President to establish the archipelagic sea lanes in the Philippine waters, and prescribing the obligations of the foreign ships and aircraft. Tolentino said the bill will establish a system of archipelagic sea lanes in the Philippine archipelagic waters and shall be defined by connecting the coordinates of the following axis lines: (a) Philippine Sea - Balintang Channel - West Philippine Sea; (b) Celebes Sea - Sibutu Passage - Sulu Sea - Cuyo East Pass - Mindoro Strait - West Philippine Sea; and (c) Celebes Sea - Basilan Strait - Sulu Sea - Nasubata Channel - Balabac Strait - West Philippine Sea. “The international community afforded us the right to do so and we have earned our legal and international recognition in no less than the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) which states that an archipelagic state may designate sea lanes, air routes thereabove suitable for continuous and expeditious passage on foreign ships and aircraft through and above or over its archipelagic waters and adjacent territorial sea,” Tolentino said in his sponsorship speech during Monday’s plenary session, May 13, 2024. “But we need an enabling law. We need this for national security, we need this for jurisdictional clarity, and we need this for resource management,” he added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)