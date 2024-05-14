Photo Release

May 14, 2024 Stepping-up Philippines-Germany ties: Senate President Juan Miguel F. Zubiri received in the Philippine Senate, His Excellency Andreas Michael Pfaffernoschke, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany, on Monday, 13 May 2024. The Senate President expressed appreciation and gratitude for Germany’s support for the Philippines and the freedom of navigation in the West Philippine Sea. The Senate President is elated knowing that the Philippines has friends in Europe, like Germany, to which the Ambassador emphasized that like-minded countries should stick together. Cognizant of the capacities that needed to be strengthened, the Ambassador confirmed that Germany has received an invitation to become an observer in future Balikatan Exercises. Senate President Zubiri looks forward for the continuation of collaboration between the Philippines and Germany and hopes to obtain Germany’s support for the resumption of the Philippines-European Union Free Trade Agreement (PH-EU FTA) negotiations. The Ambassador looks forward to bolstering strengthened cooperation with the Philippines and intends to bring in more investments to the Philippines. Bilateral relations between the Philippines and Germany are characterized by mutual respect, robust cooperation in trade and investment, cultural and people-to-people exchanges, and a shared commitment to multilateralism and the rules-based international order. The Philippines and Germany will be celebrating the 70th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in October this year, 2024. (Photo by Francis Santocildes, OSP)