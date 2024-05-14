Photo Release

May 14, 2024 Helping LGUs through legislation: Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito presides over the Committee on Local Government hearing to discuss several proposed measures related to local government units (LGUs) programs and development. During Tuesday’s hearing, May 14, 2024, Ejercito enumerated the bills to be discussed: Senate Bill Nos. 1137 and 2105 -- Local Roads and Bridges Repair, Rehabilitation, and Improvement Act; House Bill No. (HBN) 4843 -- Barangay Hinapoyan (Carmen, Surigao Del Sur); HBN 7406 – Revised Charter of the City of Baguio; HBN 7007 – Fiesta Alegria De Isabela (Isabela, Basilan); HBN 7008 – Araw ng Basilan (Tennun Pakaradjaan/Official Festival); HBN 5846 – Araw ng Bayan ng San Mateo, Rizal; HBN 6158 – Sarangani Day (Special Non-Working Holiday); and HBN 5847 – Sarangani Foundation Anniversary; HBN 9771 – Araw Ng Isabela De Basilan, Araw Ng Sakayan (Isabela, Basilan). “These measures are close to my heart. They will boost our LGUs and make them active partners in development. This is one of my central advocacies as a legislator. After all, LGUs are not just passive outposts of national mandate, they are the point of first contact for many Filipinos on basic services,” Ejercito said in his opening statement. “They have a huge role in spreading growth across the countryside. We should support our LGUs and fully support them,” he added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)