Photo Release

May 14, 2024 Address issues in domestic airports: Sen. Nancy Binay, during the Committee on Public Services public hearing on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, seeks an inventory from the Department of Transportation of all domestic airports across the country. Binay noted that several regional airports are facing technical problems such as defective escalators and the breakdown of air-conditioning units. The senator also narrated the problem of Caticlan airport when she visited Boracay Island a few weeks ago. She said that in going to Manila, she has to take a bus for 30 minutes to reach the airport and that the tarmac itself is very narrow and short. “We want to increase the number of tourists to go to Boracay but the airport itself does not have the capacity to accept more visitors,” Binay said. “Maybe we have to address such issues, the problems in regional airports,” she added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)