Photo Release

May 14, 2024 Supporting LGUs’ infra projects: Sen. Mark A. Villar expresses his full support to the local bills that will hasten the development in the cities and provinces, particularly the implementation of infrastructure projects. Villar, during Tuesday’s hearing, May 14, 2024 of the Committee on Local Government, said that as former secretary of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) he is supporting the proposed measures for the improvement of LGUs. “I am here to support all proposed measures to be discussed today and you can rest assure that the whole Senate is focus on these bills that will help improve our situation, especially in infrastructure, and also other local bills that will help bring development to your respective districts,” Villar said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)