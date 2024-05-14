Photo Release

May 14, 2024 MEARB vs LCRB under the New Gov’t Procurement Act: Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros asks what safety measures that the New Government Procurement Act has in order to ensure that procuring entities do not misuse the flexibility provided under the Most Economically Advantageous Responsive Bid (MEARB) and the Lowest Calculated Responsive Bid (LCRB). During Tuesday’s plenary session, May 14, 2024, Hontiveros said the introduction of MEARB in Senate Bill No. 2593 which is intended to provide a holistic evaluation of bids also raises concern about the potential for subjective decision making. “What specific measures are included in the new procurement law to ensure that the procuring entities do not misuse the flexibility provided by the MEARB and LCRB by tailor-fitting their bids,” Hontiveros asked during her interpellation on SBN 2593 which introduces the concept of MEARB allowing procuring entities to consider factors beyond costs, such as quality when evaluating bids. This is compared with the Lowest Calculated Responsive Bid (LCRB) approach from the current RA 9184 which primarily focuses on the financial aspect of bids. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)