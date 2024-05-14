Photo Release

May 14, 2024 Troubling state of airports: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri, presiding over the Public Services Subcommittee Tuesday, May 14, 2024, declares that the country’s domestic and international airports are the “weakest links” in efforts to boost the tourism industry in the country. Zubiri said airports are key sites that connect the islands and the people. “They are also the first port of welcome that receives our tourists into the country, and are formative to people’s first impressions of the Philippines,” the Senate chief said. “Unfortunately, as it stands today, our airports seem to not do justice to what our beautiful country has to offer,” Zubiri said, noting the untidy, busted air-conditioning units, and broken facilities. Compounding the issues are the perennial problem of flight delays and cancellations. “What is keeping us from going forward with the projects? And what are they doing to address these problems that our people have been experiencing in our airports in the last few years?” Zubiri asked officials of the Department of Transportation and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines. Zubiri filed Senate Resolution No. 1020 directing the appropriate committee to conduct an inquiry on the state of international and domestic airports in the country. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)