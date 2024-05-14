Photo Release

May 14, 2024 Pharmally fiasco to recur under new bill?: Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III asks during Tuesday’s plenary session, May 14, 2024, the possibility of procuring overpriced goods under Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2593 or the "New Government Procurement Act" which would amend Republic Act No. 9184 or the Government Procurement Reform Act (GPRA). Pimentel recalled that during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the government bought personal protective equipment (PPE) and testing kits from Pharmally Pharmaceuticals Corporation at an overpriced value of P4.165 billion. He said that under the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act, procurement of projects related to COVID-19 response was exempted from the coverage of RA 9184. The products were procured directly from the supplier under emergency contracting. He then asked Sen. Sonny Angara, chairperson of the Committee on Finance, if there is a possibility that the Pharmally fiasco would recur if another emergency will be declared considering that SBN 2593 is retaining the same mode of procurement. “Is the danger of a repeat Pharmally there? Pimentel asked. Angara assured that SBN 2593 is stricter and that emergency procurement would be limited to P200,000 only. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)