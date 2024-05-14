Photo Release

May 14, 2024 P211M budget for oral health care: Sen. Pia Cayetano responds to the inquiry of Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda on the issue of the Department of Health (DOH) dental health care budget. During Tuesday’s plenary session, May 14, 2024, Cayetano said the 2024 General Appropriation Act (GAA) has P211 million budget for oral health care under the Family Health Immunization, Nutrition and Responsible Parenthood of the DOH. “I can tell you for sure that over the last few years, they really consolidated a lot of different areas under the family health. So, there is (a budget), but what we can add to the discussion is, is the budget really enough?” Cayetano said. Legarda thanked Cayetano for the clarification about the DOH budget on oral health care. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)