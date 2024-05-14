Photo Release

May 14, 2024 Parking of funds disallowed: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, during the period of interpellation on Senate Bill No. 2593 otherwise known as the New Government Procurement Act, asks Sen. Sonny Angara, sponsor of the measure, to explain the proposed reforms under the bill. “May we know the differences of the past practice of transferring funds to the Philippine International Trading Corp. (PITC) and the Procurement Service of the Department of Budget and Management (PS-DBM) and proposed Sec. 15, wherein it allows the head of agencies to authorize the engagement of a government procurement agency which shall undertake the functions of the Bids and Awards Committee (BAC)?” Dela Rosa asked Tuesday, May 14, 2024. In response, Angara said the proposed bill had put in place safeguards to prevent the “parking” of funds with the PITC and PS-DBM. PITC engages in exports, trade services and special trading arrangements while PS-DBM is the procurement arm of the public sector. Angara said the bill prohibited the wholesale transfer of funds to either PITC and PS-DBM. He said government agencies could only engage a procurement agent like the PITC and the PS-DBM on a project basis, having the funds retained in the agencies. Under the bill, procurement agencies would not be allowed to decide the winning bids. “I fully agree with our good sponsor when he said that our procurement law and process, once correctly reformed, will restore the trust and confidence of our people with our government,” Dela Rosa said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)