Photo Release

May 14, 2024 Dental health care: Sen. Raffy Tulfo brings out the issue of dental health care which, he said, could lead to life threatening diseases if not properly addressed. In a privilege speech at the plenary session, Tuesday, May 14, 2024, Tulfo hoped that the oral health care services will soon be part of the PhilHealth package under the Universal Health Care Law. “A strong policy and support from us here in Congress will have far reaching effects for our people. I hope we can prioritize this through an appropriate legislation and eventually, during our budget season. I hope we could fund this program accordingly,” Tulfo said. The senator cited a 2018 National Health Survey which showed that 73 million Filipinos are suffering from dental caries or tooth decay. The Philippine Dental Health Association said that about 72 percent of the population has tooth decay as of February 2024. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)