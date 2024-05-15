Photo Release

May 15, 2024 Best possible education: Sen. Win Gatchalian sponsors six local bills Tuesday, May 14, 2024, seeking to separate extension or annex schools to become independent schools. The extension or annex schools that seek to separate from their mother schools are: the Paulino Dari National High School-Balongbalong Extension in Pitogo, Zamboanga del Sur, Binagasbasan National High School-Denrica High School Annex in Garchitorena, Camarines Sur, Bacungan National High School-Sipakong Extension in Brgy. Sipakong, Leon B. Postigo, Zamboanga del Norte, Bacungan National High School-Mangop Extension in Brgy. Mangop, Leon B. Postigo, Zamboanga del Norte, Siocon Central School-J.P. Brillantes Extension in Siocon, Zamboanga del Norte and the Bucana Elementary School-Hatib Asamuddin Extension in Siocon, Zamboanga del Norte. Gatchalian said the separation of the extension schools from the mother schools would ensure that the growing needs of said schools in terms of funding, management and operation are met. ”It will also ensure that the best education possible is provided to our learners,” Gatchalian said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)