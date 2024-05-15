Photo Release

May 15, 2024 Overpopulated homeless animals: Sen. Grace Poe, during Wednesday’s hearing of the Committee on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform, May 15, 2024, expresses concern on the overpopulation of homeless animals. According to the Mars Petcare Pet Homelessness Project report, there are a total of 13.11 million stray cats and dogs in the Philippines today. “Because strays lack proper care or vaccinations, rabies is most common in countries where stray dogs are present in large numbers,” Poe said, noting that the Philippines ranked 6th among countries with the highest rabies incidence in the world. The senator filed Senate Bill No. 2458 which seeks to improve the capacity of the Department of Agriculture in addressing animal welfare issues through a proper bureau which will be given sufficient budget and permanent personnel. Poe also asked animal welfare advocates to submit their proposed amendments to the Animal Welfare Act or Republic Act No. 8485, as amended by RA 10631. “Sen. Cynthia (Villar) gave a good suggestion that in our separate bill we should be able to put what an accredited shelter is or an accredited advocate group that can avail of support and funding from the government. There should be a check list how many dogs are under their care, how long have they been in existence, are their permits up to date?” Poe added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)