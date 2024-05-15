Photo Release

May 15, 2024 Revising Animal Welfare Act: Sen. Cynthia Villar, chairperson of the Committee on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform, presides over a public hearing Wednesday, May 15, 2024, on a proposal to repeal the current law on animal welfare and make it more responsive and dynamic. Under Republic Act No. 8485, as amended by RA 10631 or the Animal Welfare Act, the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) is tasked to supervise the implementation of the law and its rules and regulations. But BAI is primarily a staff bureau performing policy, program development and advisory functions. It has no control over regional and local veterinary services, animal production and animal welfare. Villar proposes to put in place three sections--the animal facility regulations section, animal information advocacy services and the animal welfare policy unit—under Livestock and Poultry Inspection Service for the effective implementation of the animal act and enforcement of the law. “I am not in favor of creating bureaus because the budget will just be spent on the overhead and it would not serve its purpose. Instead, I am more of giving additional budget for animal welfare programs,” Villar said in mixed Filipino and English. According to her, there were about 13 million stray dogs and cats as of 2022. The strays are often put to sleep or euthanized in animal shelters if they are not adopted within a week due to lack of space and resources. “There have been calls from animal advocates that there must be increased public awareness on animal welfare and responsible pet ownership. Educational campaigns can help shift cultural perceptions and encourage empathy towards animals,” Villar added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)