Photo Release

May 15, 2024 Open doors to OFWs: Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go expresses his full support for the ad interim appointments of the 16 foreign service officials of the Department of Foreign Affairs during the Commission on Appointments meeting Wednesday, May 15, 2024. Go appealed to the foreign officers to lend a helping hand to the Filipino overseas workers in times of need. “That is the only thing I ask of you. You know how hard it is to work abroad and away from the family. They have no one to turn to. They have no family abroad. It is important to open your office to them during their times of need. Thank you for your service. I fully support the appointments of our appointees,” Go said in Filipino. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)