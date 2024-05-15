Photo Release

May 15, 2024 Estrada leads deliberations on appointments of 16 foreign service officials: Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada presides over the meeting of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Commission on Appointments (CA) regarding the ad interim appointments of 16 foreign service officials of the Department of Foreign Affairs Wednesday, May 15, 2024. The committee recommended the approval of the appointments for plenary consideration after no objections were raised by any panel members. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate Social Media Unit)