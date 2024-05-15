Photo Release

May 15, 2024 Protecting formula milks: Sen. Pia Cayetano opposes the transfer of some regulatory powers from the Food and Drug Authority (FDA) to the National Dairy Authority (NDA), an agency that will be created once Senate Bill No. 2558 or the Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD) Industry Development and Competitiveness bill is passed into law. During Wednesday’s plenary session, May 15, 2024, Cayetano raised a serious concern, particularly in regulating milk substitutes or the formula milk for children 2 years old and below which is now under the regulatory power of the FDA. “There is a very serious concern with that, because the FDA is tasked to regulate the milk substitutes. In particular these are the breast milk substitutes, these are the formula milk that is being sold to those two years and below. It is a very specific market that needs to be protected all over the world,” Cayetano said, adding that this job is given to all food and drug regulatory agencies in the world. Section 16 of SBN 2558 states that “All regulatory powers and functions lodged in other agencies, such as the FDA, are now hereby transferred to the NDA within 90 days from the effectivity of this Act.” (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)