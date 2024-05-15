Photo Release

May 15, 2024 Be eyes, ears of Phil: Sen. Raffy Tulfo moves for the confirmation of the ad interim appointments of 16 foreign service officials during the Commission on Appointments' plenary session on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. Tulfo said he saw some of the officers at work when he visited their countries of assignment. He particularly mentioned Deputy Head of Mission and Consul General of the Philippine Embassy to Singapore Emmanuel Revilla Fernandez, whose insight on foreign relations with other Southeast Asian Nations are valuable and sensible. “I implore the group of officials we have today to truly represent our country in their respective missions. Be our eyes and ears out there so that when it becomes necessary, we would be able to make strategic and effective foreign affairs policies and of course, a safe space and refuge for our nationals, especially our overseas Filipino workers who have chosen to seek greener pastures abroad,” Tulfo said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)