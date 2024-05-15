Photo Release

May 15, 2024 Angara explains refusal to accept amendment: Sen. Sonny Angara explains his refusal to accept Sen. Jinggoy Estrada’s amendment to Senate Bill No. 2593 or the New Government Procurement Act, particularly on section 15 which provides for the engagement of a procurement agent. During Wednesday’s plenary session, May 15, 2024, Angara said the proposed amendment will result in the delay of procurements of government agencies if a procurement agent would be limited to just one contract. ”Because they think, the DepEd and DOTr say, that they engage procurement agents for many contracts, so if we limit them to one contract, then, that will result in delays in some of their procurements,” Angara pointed out. The senator said his committee accepted all Estrada’s proposed amendments except on section 15. On the other hand, Estrada explained that his proposed amendment is a possible safeguard against another Pharmally or overpriced laptop incidents. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)