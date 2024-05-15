Photo Release

May 15, 2024 Protect, promote OFWs: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri reminds the foreign service officers to protect and promote the welfare of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). Zubiri made the reminder during the Commission on Appointments' plenary session on the ad interim appointments of 16 foreign service officials of the Department of Foreign Affairs Wednesday, May 15, 2024. The Senate President also thanked the consuls assigned in the United Kingdom, United States, Belgium and Singapore for taking good care of him and his contingent while they were in foreign soil. “These men and women are our heroes. They are the face of the Philippines in these far-flung countries where they represent us. They are the first faces that our OFWs see when they go visit the embassies. And so, just a gentle reminder, and I know you are doing your duty, to always protect and promote the welfare of our OFWs. Once again, thank you very much for your service,” Zubiri said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)