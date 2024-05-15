Photo Release

May 15, 2024 Focusing on agricultural cooperatives: Sen. Imee R. Marcos presides over the Committee on Cooperatives public hearing Tuesday, May 15, 2024, on several measures seeking to amend Republic Act 6938 or the Cooperative Code of the Philippines. During the previous hearing, Marcos cited a number of issues on the proposal, including the inclusion of foreign cooperatives in a local federation; implementation of share voting; grant of tax exemption privileges to cooperatives; Coop Education and Training Fund (CETF); and, classification of different categories and types of cooperatives. The senator said the committee seeks the possibility of a special provision for agricultural cooperatives and a cooperative mandated by law for agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs). “We want to give agricultural cooperatives all kinds of benefits, privileges and assistance. Perhaps it may be easier to simply separate it so that it will have its own charter or provision.” Marcos said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)