Photo Release

May 15, 2024 Preventing human trafficking: Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros proposes an amendment to Senate Bill No. 2560 or the Anti-Financial Account Scamming Act (AFASA) Wednesday, May 15, 2024. According to Hontiveros, her amendment would address the current difficulties being encountered by government agencies tackling large scale transnational scamming syndicates that usually operate on human trafficking victims. “The victims, rescued after a raid on the complex, run in the thousands per scam complex and government lacks the resources and capacity for operations and assistance,” Hontiveros said. She said the release of the seized money shall only be done upon order of the court after a summary hearing and shall still be subject to guidelines. “This prevents the whimsical or improvident use of the monies and assets seized,” Hontiveros added. Sen. Mark Villar, sponsor of the measure, accepted Hontiveros’ amendment and the bill hurdled second reading during the plenary session. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)