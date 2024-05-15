Photo Release

May 15, 2024 Jinggoy endorses appointments of 16 career DFA Officials: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada, Chairperson of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Commission on Appointments (CA), endorses the ad interim appointments of 16 career foreign service officials from the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA). During committee deliberations leading up to the plenary session scheduled for Wednesday, May 15, 2024, Estrada found all appointees to be fit, qualified, and meritorious for their promotions. Expressing confidence in their abilities, Estrada believes that these officials will effectively promote and protect the country’s interests in the global community. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)