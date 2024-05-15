Photo Release

May 15, 2024 Estrada confident in GSIS's ability to manage MUP trust funds: Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada expresses confidence in the Government Service Insurance System's (GSIS) capability to manage the trust fund for military and uniformed personnel (MUP). Estrada's statement was made in response to Senate Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros' query about GSIS's ability to handle MUP funds during the interpellation period on Senate Bill No. 2501, the New Separation, Retirement, and Pension System for the MUP. "I am confident in GSIS's ability to properly manage and invest the trust funds, as they have successfully done for many years with our civilian government agencies," Estrada said on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate Social Media Unit)