Photo Release

May 15, 2024 AFASA bill hurdles second reading: Sen. Mark Villar, chairperson of the Committee on Banks, Financial Institutions and Currencies, steers the passage of Senate Bill No. 2560 or the Anti-Financial Account Scamming Act (AFASA) on second reading Wednesday, May 15, 2024. The landmark legislation was approved after Villar accepted Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros’ amendment seeking to address transnational scamming syndicates that usually operate on human trafficking victims. “I also believe that we have to help human trafficking victims... we have to give them additional support. That’s why I accept the amendment of our distinguished senator,” he said. The senator also thanked Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III for his last minute individual amendment. “I would like to express my gratitude to our esteemed Minority Leader Sen. Koko Pimentel for his invaluable inputs in refining this bill,” Villar said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)