Photo Release

May 17, 2024 Ensuring people will benefit from change: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, during Friday's public hearing of the Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes, May 17, 2024, assures the people that they will benefit from any changes in the 1987 Constitution. Dela Rosa, attending the sixth public consultation on the proposed amendments to the three provisions of the Constitution, stressed that he is not closing his mind for changes, especially if this will do good for the country. “Every elected official behind and against charter change claimed that their motivation is to uplift the lives of Filipinos. As to each one’s declared intention, it is nothing short of noble; as to authenticity, that is something for our people to discern and decide,” Dela Rosa said. “I assure you, whatever change we may all decide on, we will make sure that it is the people who will benefit the most,” he added. (Mark Pimentel/Senate PRIB)