Photo Release



Villar stands for women in maritime security: A staunch advocate of women impowernment, Senator Cynthia Villar supports women in the realm of maritime security. In her speech during the Women in Maritime Security Advancing Women Leadership in Maritime Law Enforcement Forum at AMOSOP in Intramuros on May 17,2024, the senator says women can contribute fresh perspectives and invaluable expertise, along with a unique compassion that enhances the development and effectiveness of maritime initiatives.

Villar, pinanindigan ang mga kababaihan sa maritime security. Bilang masugid na tagapagtaguyod ng women empowerment, suportado ni Senator Cynthia Villar ang mga kababaihan sa maritime security. Sa kanyang speech sa "Women in Maritime Security Advancing Women Leadership in Maritime Law Enforcement Forum" sa AMOSOP, Intramuros noong May 17,2024, sinabi ng senador namakapag-aambag ang mga babae ng fresh perspective at expertise, pati na rin ang unique compassion, sa pag-unlad at pagiging epektibo ng maritime initiatives.