Photo Release

May 18, 2024 Cha-Cha an intricate process: Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go stresses that amending the 1987 Constitution is a “highly intricate process” which must be conducted thoroughly and done with utmost caution. Go, during the sixth public hearing of the Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes on Friday, May 17, 2024, tackling Resolution of Both Houses No. 6 (RBH6), said the Filipino people should benefit from it, especially those living in poverty. “As public servants, whatever steps we take should be in accordance with the will of the people...” the senator said, as he lauded the panel led by Sen. Sonny Angara for conducting consultations around the country and hearing the different views and positions of the people. For his part, Go said he is in favor of revisiting the economic provisions of the 36-year-old Constitution and that the situation maybe different now. “My question is, how big is the impact of the proposed changes and how many Filipinos will benefit from it?” Go asked, as he cited a study made by the Philippine Institute of Development Studies indicating that enticing foreign investments requires lifting certain restrictions in the Constitution, good governance, and eradicating corruption. (Mark Pimentel/Senate PRIB)