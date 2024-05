Photo Release

May 19, 2024 Gatchalian seeks TESDA training, certification for DepEd TVL teachers: To improve the quality of training under the technical-vocational livelihood (TVL) track of the senior high school program, Senator Win Gatchalian is pushing for the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) training and certification of TVL teachers in senior high school. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN