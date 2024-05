Photo Release

May 20, 2024 Gatchalian: ‘Batang Magaling Act’ to institutionalize free assessments, certifications for SHS graduate: Following the issuance of the joint guidelines on the free assessment and certification for senior high school learners under the technical-vocational-livelihood (TVL) track, Senator Win Gatchalian is pushing anew for the passage of the Batang Magaling Act or Senate Bill No. 2367 to institutionalize the program. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN