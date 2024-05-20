Photo Release

May 20, 2024 Jinggoy moves to cite Morales in contempt: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada, during Monday’s continuing investigation on the so-called “PDEA leaks”, May 20, 2024, moves to have former Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) agent Jonathan Morales in contempt for continuously lying before the Senate Public Order and Dangerous Drugs Committee. “Ayan, lumabas na ang katotohanan. Hindi lang ako ang nagsasabi Mr. Morales, yung mga PDEA, lahat ng naimbitang resource persons dito ay nagsasabing sinungaling ka, hindi lang naman ako. Naniniwala ka lang sa sarili mo, Ginoong Morales. I would like to reiterate my previous statement in the last two hearings, that the statements given by this resource person against the agency like PDEA and its current leadership are evidently perjurious, defamatory and outright false,” Estrada said. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)