Photo Release

May 20, 2024 List and inventory of gov’t drug tests: Sen. Francis “Chiz” Escudero asks the Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) to submit a complete list and inventory of all kinds of drug tests that government agencies have been doing to comply with the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. During Monday’s hearing, May 20, 2024, of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, Escudero said the committee would like to know what kind of illegal drugs the government agencies, such as Bureau of Customs (BOC) and Bureau of Immigration (BI) have traced, not just the shabu and marijuana, but also other kinds of illegal drugs. “Please submit to us the inventory of the tests that the various agencies have, including Customs (BOC) and Immigration (BI) for testing drugs because we don’t know if there are different types of drugs entering the country,” Escudero said. In response, DDB Sec. Catalino Cuy said he will comply with the request of the senator. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)