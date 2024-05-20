Photo Release

May 20, 2024 Gatchalian explains vote: Sen. Win Gatchalian says he agrees with his colleagues to find solutions to improve services and lower electricity rates for all consumers in the country. During plenary session Monday, May 20, 2024, Gatchalian said he voted in the affirmative for the approval on final reading of House Bill No. 9805 which seeks to grant Negros Electric and Power Corp a franchise to establish, operate and maintain for commercial purposes a distribution system for the conveyance of electric power to residents in the cities of Bacolod, Silay, Talisay and Bago and the municipalities of Murcia and Don Salvador Benedicto in Negros Occidental, because the residents themselves had determined that the franchise is in their best interest. “We must respect their decision. It is our duty, however, to ensure that the takeover will not affect the continuous supply of electricity in the area, will not unduly increase the cost and will not lead to the unemployment of 418 employees,” Gatchalian said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)