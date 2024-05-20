Photo Release

May 20, 2024 Zubiri resigns as SP: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri resigns from his post Monday, May 20, 2024. Zubiri thanked those who stood by his side and the Senate officials and employees for serving the Filipino people and the institution well. “As Senate President, I look back on these two years with immense pride over what the Senate has accomplished and stood for under my leadership. We have been a bold and courageous Senate, unafraid to call out injustice where we see it, whether in our sovereign seas or within our own government. We have been a fair-minded and truth-driven Senate, despite the political noise that so often surround us,” Zubiri said. The Senate President wished the incoming officials well and expressed hope that they would uphold the independence of the Upper Chamber. “I will remain vigilant to make sure that the traditions and rules of the Senate remain steadfast,” Zubiri added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)