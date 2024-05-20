Photo Release

May 20, 2024 Jinggoy installed anew as Senate President Pro Tempore: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada takes his oath as Senate President Pro Tempore, a position he held in the 14th and 15th Congress, during Monday’s plenary session, May 20, 2024. Administered by newly-elected Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero, the oath-taking ceremony was witnessed by Estrada’s children, Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Undersecretary and National Authority for Child Care (NACC) Executive Director Janella Ejercito Estrada and Joseph Luis Manuel. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)