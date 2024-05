Photo Release

May 21, 2024 Gatchalian urges LGUs hosting POGOs to flush out illegal establishments in their localities: Senator Win Gatchalian urged local government units (LGUs) hosting Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) to flush out illegal establishments in their respective localities following the raid of an illegal hospital allegedly catering to victims of POGO-related crimes.Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN