Photo Release

May 21, 2024 A great advocate for OFWs: Sen. Risa Hontiveros expresses her full support to the ad interim appointment of Hans Leo Cacdac as the secretary of the Department of Migrant Workers. In her manifestation of support Tuesday, May 21, 2024, Hontiveros said she and Cacdac were both in a “movement” while he was with Sentro ng Alternatibong Lingap Panlegal (SALIGAN). “During his time in SALIGAN, he provided much needed legal assistance and trainings to leaders of organized unions and federations to empower them in enforcing their para-legal and labor rights,” Hontiveros said. “With Secretary Cacdac’s deep sense of compassion combined with his skills and experience, I believe that he will prove to be an effective leader of the Department and a great advocate for our OFWs,” she added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)