Photo Release

May 21, 2024 Reports on Marawi Siege Victims’ Compensation: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa hears progress reports from the Marawi Compensation Board particularly on processing and awarding of claims to Marawi siege victims and families. During Tuesday’s joint Congressional Oversight Committee on Marawi Siege Victims Compensation Act, May 21, 2024, Dela Rosa led the Senate contingent and listened to the presentation of performance reports from key government agencies. “We wish to hear from the Marawi Compensation Board how much progress has been made so far in terms of processing claims and awarding the said claims. How do you respond to critics, particularly in the matter of your compensation formula,” Dela Rosa said. “Needless to say, in the course of the discussions, we shall be tackling other related matters. But all these roads must lead to a single destination: a fully rehabilitated Marawi, a fully restored Marawi. A Marawi that has not only recovered, but a Marawi that is able to stand, walk, and travel towards true prosperity,” he added. The joint Congressional Oversight Committee of the Marawi Siege Victims Compensation Act of 2022 was organized specifically to ensure that Republic Act No. 11696 is implemented with urgency. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)