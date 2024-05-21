Photo Release

May 21, 2024 On FPJ Avenue: Sen. Grace Poe, during the plenary session Tuesday, May 21, 2024, notes that the Del Monte Avenue in Quezon City was originally intended to be renamed Fernando Poe Jr. Avenue. However, during the legislative process, the bill was amended to rename Roosevelt Avenue instead, Poe narrated. On December 10, 2021, former President Rodrigo Duterte signed Republic Act No. 11608, renaming the road as Fernando Poe Jr. Avenue. “I know the scale is different because it's just renaming a street. On the other hand, if you want to think about the local government, that is also a different barangay... In short it's the principle behind making certain adjustments. But the intention is there which is actually renaming. That that's just my two cents,” the senator said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)