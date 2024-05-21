Photo Release

May 21, 2024 Senate approves new Government Procurement Act: Sen. Sonny Angara, resigned chairperson of the Committee on Finance, accepts amendments to Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2593 as proposed by Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros, Senators Loren Legarda, Joel Villanueva Nancy Binay, Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, Imee Marcos and Pia Cayetano. The measure, certified as urgent by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., was unanimously approved on second and third reading Tuesday, May 21, 2024, dispensing the three-day rule. Angara, who defended the measure, thanked former Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri who oversaw SBN 2593 or the New Government Procurement Act from the start until its third and final approval. (Mark Pimentel/Senate PRIB)