Photo Release

May 21, 2024 Zubiri presides over passage of new Government Procurement Act: Former Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri presides over the approval of Senate Bill No. 2593 or the New Government Procurement Act on third and final reading Tuesday, May 21, 2024. Zubiri thanked newly-elected Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero for allowing him to oversee the passage of the bill which was shepherded under his leadership. “I would like to thank our Senate President, Chiz Escudero, for his magnanimity for allowing me to preside over this very important measure. It means a lot to us because first of all, we started defending this measure several months ago and I have committed to the President that we will prioritize this and deliver it this week. So, thank you sir for allowing me to make this final act of approving this measure which means a lot to us,” Zubiri said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)