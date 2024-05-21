Photo Release

May 21, 2024 Probe on voters’ fraudulent registration: Sen. Imee R. Marcos continues the investigation on the alleged fraudulent registration of voters for the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections as she presides over the Committee on Electoral Reforms and People’s Participation hearing Tuesday, May 21, 2024. Marcos, who discussed various proposed measures related to national and local elections, including crimes on cyber vote-buying and vote-selling, cited the CNN Philippines report on September 4, 2020 that over 77,000 double or multiple registration records were removed by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) and in March 2022, the commission managed to detect 892,627 double registrations for the 2022 elections. On May 3, 2023, Marcos filed Senate Res. No. 592 or the Fraudulent Registration of Voters for the 2023 Barangay and SK Elections, seeking an investigation on the said issues. Marcos also cited the Comelec report showing that 4.2 million voters were removed from the official voters’ list last week. “Perhaps what would be important at this juncture is to inquire from the Comelec the exact status as to the listings, whether the SK or the barangays where fraudulent registration was reported, as well as last week's report regarding the removal of a very large number, 4.2 million voters, from the official list,” Marcos said in her opening statement. In response, George Erwin Garcia, Comelec chairperson, said the 4.2 million deactivated voters can reactivate their status before the commission. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)