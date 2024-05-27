Photo Release

May 27, 2024 PH Islamic Burial Act pushed: Sen. Robinhood Padilla presides over the Committee on Cultural Communities and Muslim Affairs hearing to discuss House Bill No. 8925 or the Philippine Islamic Burial Act. The bill allows for the burial of a Muslim cadaver even without the certificate of death, provided that the person who performed the burial rites, or the nearest of kin of the deceased, shall report the death within 30 days from the date of burial to the local health authority who shall certify the cause of death. During Monday’s hearing, May 27, 2024, Padilla expressed the importance of the proposed measure for all Muslims. “We, Muslims, have very soft hearts...This proposal is very controversial because there is always a problem with this matter. Of course, we can't blame our countrymen because not everyone understands Muslim culture and tradition. We know that we are a Christian-dominated country,” Padilla said in Filipino. “It is clear that for too long there have been historical injustices or misunderstandings. So we thank our President, the peace talks continued until BARMM was established and Muslims are now holding key positions in the government. We truly feel the inclusivity,” he added. The bill also prohibits any hospital, medical clinic, funeral parlor, custodial, and prison facility from withholding Muslim cadavers for reasons of nonpayment, in part or in full, of hospital bills or medical expenses, professional fees, and other fees. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)