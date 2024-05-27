Photo Release

May 27, 2024 Interfaith cemetery: Senate President Francis “Chiz” G. Escudero, during a public hearing of the Committee on Cultural Communities and Muslim Affairs Monday, May 27, 2024, on the proposed Philippine Islamic Burial Act, proposes the establishment of an interfaith cemetery in each public cemetery to allow the Islamic burial. Escudero said this was already done in his home province of Sorsogon where they established bigger public interfaith cemeteries in all cities and municipalities. “I think it is now time that we require (the establishment of interfaith cemeteries) in the entire country. Maybe, the chairman can study this,” the Senate chief said, referring to the committee chairman Sen. Robinhood Padilla. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)