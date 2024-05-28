Photo Release



National Agricultural and Fisheries Month: Sen. Cynthia Villar recognized the crucial roles and contributions of farmers and fisherfolks to nation-building at the closing ceremony of National Farmers and Fisherfolks Month at the DA-Bureau of Soils and Water Management, Quezon City,on Monday,May 27.

*****

Kinilala ni Sen. Cynthia A. Villar ang mahalagang papel at kontribusyon ng mga magsasaka at mangingisda sa pagbuo ng bansa, sa pagtatapos ng selebrasyon ng National Farmers and Fisherfolks Month sa DA-Bureau of Soils and Water Management, sa Quezon City, noong Lunes, Mayo 27. Ang Senador ang espesyal na panauhin sa seremonya.