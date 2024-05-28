Photo Release



Looking forward to more partnerships: Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero receives a token from His Excellency Karel Hejč, Resident Ambassador-Designate of the Czech Republic to the Philippines during a courtesy call Tuesday, May 28, 2024. Escudero thanked the Czech ambassador for supporting his Senate presidency.

The Senate chief also expressed his gratitude to the Czech government for enhanced bilateral relations.

“Thank you for your support to the Filipino people. As you know, we rely on our friends from the international community to help us as we strive to give our people a better country and a better future,” Escudero said.

The Senate President said he is looking forward to more partnerships with the Czech in various fields such as energy, agriculture, science and technology as well as defense. (Nelson Ortiz/Senate PRIB)