Photo Release

May 29, 2024 Bay rehab equipment: Senator Cynthia Villar and Sec. Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga led the turned over of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources’ (DENR) backhoes-on-barge to eleven(11) LGUs in a ceremonial event held at the Villar SIPAG Farm School in Bacoor City on Wednesday, May 29. The equipment is to aid in the dredging, desilting and hauling of solid waste from the river system and its tributaries as part of the overall effort to rehabilitate Manila Bay. The eleven LGUs who will receive the backhoes worth P9.7M each are: Bacoor City, Marikina City, Malabon City,Muntinlupa City, Municipality of Obando, Bulacan, Pasay City,Pasig City,Municipality of Pateros, Quezon City, San Fernando City, Pampanga and Taguig City. Present to witness the ceremony are DENR Undersecretary Jonas Leones and DPWH Undersecretary Lorie Malaluan. Bay rehab equipment: Pinangunahan nila Senator Cynthia Villar at Sec. Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga ang pag-turn over ng mga backhoes-on-barge ng Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) sa labing-isang(11) LGU sa isang ceremonial event na ginanap sa Villar SIPAG Farm School sa Bacoor City nitong Miyerkules, Mayo 29 . Kabilang sa mga LGUs na tatanggap ngt backhoe na nagkakahalaga ng P9.7M each ay ang mga sumusunod: Bacoor City, Malabon City,Muntinlupa City,Municipality of Obando,Bulacan,Pasay City,Pasig City,Municipality of Pateros,Quezon City,San Fernando City,Pampanga and Taguig City. Present na saksi sa seremonya sina DENR Undersecretary Jonas Leones at DPWH Undersecretary Lorie Malaluan.